Once Adhir's fiefdom, Cong washed away from Murshidabad

Kolkata: Congress has been washed away in Murshidabad once considered to be its fiefdom with Adhir Chowdhury, PCC chief failing to take control over Baharampur Municipality.



Out of 28 seats in Baharampur Municipality, Trinamool Congress and Congress have bagged 22 and 6 seats respectively with the BJP and the Left Front failing to open their accounts.

The election has exposed the dismal performance of the BJP, Congress and Left Front in Murshidabad and Malda districts.

The organisational weakness of the Opposition and the overwhelming support of the people to Trinamool Congress has put the party far ahead of its opponents.

In both these districts BJP had tried to play its divisive politics which failed to create any impact.

It was once the fiefdom of Adhir Chowdhury. He used to control the municipality.

This is for the first time Trinamool Congress has won the civic body with a thumping majority. Trinamool Congress has got 9 out of 16 wards in Murshidabad municipality.

The BJP has bagged 6 seats and Congress and CPI(M) failed to get any seat.

In Jangipur, Trinamool bagged 15 out of 21 seats while the CPI(M), Congress and BJP bagged 3, 2 and 1 seats respectively. In Jiagunj—Azimgung civic body out of 17 seats, Trinamool got 15 seats while the others got 2 seats.

In Malda, Trinamool Congress has established its supremacy. Out of 29 wards in Englishbazar Municipality, Trinamool Congress got 25 wards while the BJP got three seats and others got 1 seat. The CPI(M) has failed to open its account.

In Old Malda Municipality out of a total of 20 seats, Trinamool got 17 seats while the BJP got 2 seats and others got 1 seat.