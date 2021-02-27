On Women's Day, Mamata to hold rally in South Kolkata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee will take part in a rally to observe the International Women's Day on March 8.



The rally will start from Bhowanipore and culminate at Jadavpur via SP Mukherjee Road, Rashbehari Avenue, Gariahat Road and Dhakuria.

Banerjee, the only woman Chief Minister in the country, had introduced 'Kanyashree' to help girl students to carry on with their education from class VIII to university level. Kanyashree has earned global recognition from the United Nations.

She also introduced the Rupashree scheme, under which a girl is given Rs 25,000 at the time of her marriage. She had launched Sabuj Sathi, a scheme in which bicycles are given free of cost to students studying between classes IX and XII — in state-run or aided schools and madrasas. The scheme has brought down the dropout rate of girl students in rural areas. Cycles have been distributed among one crore students. In the Rajya Sabha, TMC's 50 per cent representation is by her women MPs.

Banerjee has given special emphasis to women empowerment in the state. Her recently-launched community kitchen scheme has also been named 'Maa kitchen'. In these outlets, meals are served to people at a nominal rate of Rs 5 per plate.

Her popular health scheme — covering the entire 10 crore population of Bengal — 'Swasthya Scheme' also symbolises women empowerment as the card is issued in the name of the senior-most woman member of the family. The card helps a family to avail treatment facilities for all its members up to Rs 5 lakh in a year. Her party's respect for women is also evident by the choice of its election slogan for the 2021 poll battle — Bangla nijer meyekei chaye (Bengal wants its own daughter).