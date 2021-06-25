On vigil: State govt steps up measures to combat spring tide

Kolkata: With the forecast of water levels in the river and sea to swell by a few metres due to spring tide on Friday, the Bengal government has taken steps to minimise loss of life and property by taking proactive measures to evacuate people residing in vulnerable areas.



This is the second natural calamity that the state would face within a month after a massive destruction caused by Cyclone Yaas.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a series of meetings with concerned officers in the past few weeks and directed them to ensure that there should not be any loss of life due to the high tide.

There is a forecast of the water to swell up by around 6 metre due to the full moon tide.

Alert has been issued for the coastal districts. Around 175 locations were identified as vulnerable with the forecast of the high tide to hit the state on Friday. Quick Response Teams have been pressed into action in these areas. Separate teams of engineers of the state Irrigation and Waterways department have also been deployed at these places.

According to an officer of the state government, manpower at the central control room at Nabanna has been strengthened. Officers of Additional Secretary ranks have been posted at the control to monitor the situation closely. The control room will function round-the-clock.

"However, the good news is that there is no prediction of heavy rainfall in the next two days. The situation would have turned worse if there would have been incessant showers as it had taken place two days ago," the officer said.

Since 317 breaches on embankments were spotted after Yaas, the Chief Minister had directed the state Irrigation and Waterways department to ensure repairing of the same at the earliest. Repairing work, apart from a few places, were completed before June 10. Necessary precautionary measures have also been taken in the areas where the repairing of embankment is partly complete. It was stated that the damages caused to embankments in Mousuni Island and Sagar Island would take some more time to get over.