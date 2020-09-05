On Teachers' Day: 61 teachers to be given 'Shiksha Ratna' award

Kolkata: The state government will observe virtual Teachers' Day programme on Saturday in adherence to the norms of physical distancing due to Covid in the state. About 61 teachers of different schools, colleges and universities in the state will be awarded 'Shiksha Ratna' this year by the state government.



The recipients will be collecting certificates, cheque, memento etc from the office of their respective District Magistrates and it will be viewed online at Bikash Bhavan where state Education minister Partha Chatterjee will be present. The programme will be held on the 10th floor of Bikash Bhavan.

Three teachers from Kolkata will be receiving the 'Shiksha Ratna'. There will be recipients from Howrah and North and South 24-Parganas too. A teacher who had received the President's award had also applied for the state government's 'Shiksha Ratna' and will be bestowed with the honour.

Some teachers' organisations have expressed their displeasure in conferring the award to her since she has already received the President's award. However, some others have argued that there should not be any objection regarding the credentials of a teacher who had received an award from the President. Former Member Mayor-in-Council (Education) of Howrah Municipal Corporation Dibyendu Mukhopadhyay will also receive the 'Shiksha Ratna' award on Saturday. He is presently the president of the Madhyamik Teachers' Samity.