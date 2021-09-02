On Police Day, Mamata hails cops' relentless battle

Panagarh/ Kolkata: Expressing her gratitude to the police force on "Police Day" for their relentless fight for the protection of common people mainly during the raging Covid pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took a swipe without naming Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for "demoralising" the rank and file through his "cynical tweet".



Dhankhar on Wednesday tweeted: "On Police Day I expect all in this uniform @WBPolice @KolkataPolice to uphold rule of law and act as 'Human Rights Warriors'. A politicized police poses threat to democracy & leads to 'police state'. Non partisan stance is fundamental for rule of law & blossoming of democracy."

The Chief Minister paid a floral tribute at the Martyrs' Column at Panagarh Industrial Park on 'Police Day' paying tribute to the cops who laid their lives in the line of duty.

While addressing the gathering, Banerjee said: "The police personnel are risking their lives while fighting to save lives of others at the time of Covid for the past two years. They are working round the clock. We observe 'Police Day' to pay tribute to them."

As a part of the programme, two specially decorated tableaus were flagged off from the city police's headquarters at Lalbazar by Commissioner of Police Soumen Mitra. The tableaus travelled around the city throughout the day.

The Kolkata Police Band performed at different places in the city since morning, including near Rabindra Sarobar.

They also performed in front of the north gate of Victoria Memorial Hall, New Market Parkomat, South City Mall and Park Circus Crossing.

Kolkata Mounted Police marched in the ceremonial dress from its headquarters on SN Banerjee Road via Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Cathedral Road, Queen's Way, Lover's Lane, KP Road, Red Road and Rani Rashmoni Avenue.

With an initiative taken by the river traffic police, four jet-skis and one decorated launch sailed on River Hooghly on Police Day as well.