On May 2, hold me to my last tweet: Kishor

Kolkata: A day after the eight-phase elections in Bengal was announced, emanating confidence, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will come to power for the third consecutive term as "Bengal only wants its own daughter" and "people of the state will show the right card".



Stating that "one of the key battles for democracy in India will be fought in West Bengal", Kishor maintained that people could hold him to his last tweet, claiming that "BJP will struggle to cross double-digit" in the ensuing Assembly polls, on May 2 — the day of counting.

"One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD - #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay (Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter) PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet," Kishor tweeted on Saturday.

Results of the Assembly elections in Bengal spanning over 34 days from March 27 to April 29 will be declared on May 2.

It may be mentioned that his last tweet was on December 21 throwing a challenge before Union Home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah after the latter claimed of winning 200 seats in Bengal. Kishor had tweeted: "For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #West Bengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!"

TMC launched its slogan "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye" last week. Raising question whether the poll schedule for Bengal was prepared following the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah after it was announced on Friday, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee said: "You (BJP) may bring all your leaders from outside, but mothers and sisters of Bengal will give a befitting reply to the dishonour of the state and the BJP will experience hands down defeat. Do not forget I am the daughter of Bengal."