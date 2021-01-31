On Gandhi's death anniversary, Mamata stresses on unity

Kolkata: Paying her tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday stressed upon the need to cultivate 'a yielding and charitable disposition towards one another' to maintain unity in the country.



Banerjee on Saturday also extended her greetings on the occasion of Sampriti Dibas. She tweeted a quote from a poem by Atul Prasad Sen: "Nana bhasha, Nana mat, Nana paridhan, bividher majhe dekho milan mahan (there is unity in spite of various languages, various opinions and various traditions of attires)."

In another tweet, Banerjee stated that "the unity we desire will last only if we cultivate a yielding and charitable disposition towards one another."

She further stated: "Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. May his ideals of non-violence and communal harmony guide our nation towards prosperity."

The Chief Minister's tweet on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is crucial as she has been repeatedly accusing BJP of playing communal cards for divisive politics in the state.

She had earlier said on several occasions that fake videos were being spread through WhatsApp groups to trigger violence. She had stated that even one such fake video may trigger riot and urged the police to maintain a close vigil to thwart all such attempts.

Banerjee had also taken a swipe at the Centre for adversely affecting the federal structure of the country as the state was allegedly being bypassed on several occasions while taking crucial decisions.

In connection with the farm laws, Banerjee had raised her voice too. She raised questions on the process of passing the farm Bills. A few days ago, she had said: "Rajiv Gandhi also had the strength of 400 MPs. But the country was never run in this manner. Majority does not give power to frame policy that would adversely affect lives of the mass."