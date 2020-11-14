On-duty police personnel assaulted

Kolkata: Five persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel while cops, following the High Court order, were trying to stop a few people from bursting crackers inside a housing complex in Bally area.



According to sources, on Thursday night, several people from the vicinity of Belur Sramajibi Hospital complained about people bursting crackers from inside a housing complex. When a Sub Inspector (SI) of Bally police station, Seikh Sirajul Islam along with few other cops went to Ashoka Vihar Housing complex and instructed the security guard to open the gate he denied, reinforcement was sent to the spot. Later police compelled the security guard to open the gate. After entering the complex when Islam along with Home Guard Prashanta Kundu and other cops went to the roof of a building, they found few youths were bursting crackers. While Islam detained them and others were bringing down the firecrackers, all of a sudden some of them started assaulting the cops. Islam a heart patient with a pacemaker placed in his chest was badly beaten up. Kundu and others were also assaulted. Later a large contingent of police force went to the complex and nabbed five persons.

Among the five arrested one person reportedly fell sick and got admitted in a hospital. The other four persons were produced at the Howrah court on Friday and have been remanded to police custody for four days. Islam and Kundu have been admitted at the Belur State General Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.