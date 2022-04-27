On duty, KMC staff killed in road mishap

kolkata: A Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) employee was killed in a road accident after a car hit him while working in the water pipe line at ward 92 on Wednesday.

The KMC employee identified as Lakshmikanta Mondal of Joynagar in South 24 Parganas was scheduled to retire in three years.

On Wednesday morning, Mondal was working to fix a ferrule in the KMC pipeline on Maharaja Tagor road in Lake area. Suddenly a hatchback car hit him from behind and tried to flee.

Local people however managed to stop the car and catch the offending driver.

Mondal was rushed to M R Bangur hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Later police took the driver of the car in their custody and also seized the car. Meanwhile, probe is underway.