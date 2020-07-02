On Doctors' Day, I congratulate all doctors, health warriors: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Doctors' Day on Wednesday once again expressed her gratitude to the doctors who have been fighting the COVID pandemic from the front. Banerjee had earlier declared a holiday on July 1, which is the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.



Banerjee in her twitter handle on Wednesday congratulated all the doctors and Covid warriors who are out there to serve humanity. "Remembering former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth and death anniversary. The day is celebrated as National #DoctorsDay in his honour," Banerjee tweeted.

She further stated in her tweet: "On #DoctorsDay I congratulate all doctors, health warriors, the administration and their families. As a token of appreciation, GoWB has declared a State Holiday today in honour of the frontline COVID warriors." The entire doctors' fraternity has appreciated the move taken by the state government. They also lauded the Chief Minister for her relentless support to the doctors and other health workers and also for boosting their confidence.

In another development the state branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the biggest association of doctors in the country has observed doctors day through various programmes. The member doctors of the IMA in the morning garlanded the Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy statue at RG Kar Medical College, NRS Medical College and Calcutta Medical College. The doctors at around 11 am went to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy's house and wreathed garlands on Roy's statue. Minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya and Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay also paid their tribute to Roy's statue

there.

Senior and junior doctors from the city joined a tree plantation programe at the NRS Hospital compound organized by the IMA. City's Mayor Firhad Hakim inaugurated Doctors' Day at NRS Medical college in presence of Prof Sukumar Mukherjee and Dr Santanu Sen. A blood donation programme was also held in which 50 doctors donated their blood. The IMA's state branch later felicitated all the superintendents of the COVID hospitals and the CEO of the private hospitals which have been treating COVID patients.

A COVID-19 oration took place in the hospital where renowned doctors discussed. "During COVID-19 pandemic when the entire human existence is under threat, the doctors are serving the humanity risking their own lives," said Dr Santanu Sen, state secretary of IMA.

Meanwhile, Senco Gold & Diamonds, along with Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital (NRS) celebrated Doctor's Day by felicitating more than 150 doctors and nurses for their efforts and commitment towards their duty in fight against COVID-19 pandemic, at an event organised at NRS Medical College auditorium. The event was graced by Firhad Hakim, Minister-In-Charge, Urban Development & Municipal Affairs.