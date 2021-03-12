On campaign: Saayoni cooks & dances to folk music

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Asansol Dakshin Saayoni Ghosh held a door-to-door campaign in the rural areas on Thursday and interacted with the villagers like a girl next door. The actor candidate not only tried her hands at cricket and cooking, but also had lunch with the villagers.



Ghosh has reached even to the remote villages under Burnpur industrial belt, which is predominantly inhabited by the tribals, and interacted with them. She also danced to the tunes of folk music.

Since Tuesday, Ghosh has been campaigning at different parts of the Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency to listen to the demands of the locals. In the 2016 Assembly elections, Tapas Banerjee had won the seat by a margin of 14283 votes. However, in the Lok Sabha elections BJP's Babul Supriyo won Asansol by a margin of 1.97 lakh votes.

"Tapas Da (Banerjee) has done a lot of development work in his constituency, which is an added advantage for me. He is accompanying me in my campaign whenever he has time. I am hopeful that the people will shower their blessings upon me as Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has entrusted me with the responsibility of contesting the elections," Ghosh said.

"I am new in the arena of politics and I am learning how to interact with the common people. Our Chairperson Mamata Di (Banerjee) is always an inspiration and I have learnt from her a lot. I seek support from all my senior leaders,"

Ghosh added.