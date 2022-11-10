OMR sheet irregularity: Central Forensic Science Lab submits report to HC

KOLKATA: The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) on Wednesday submitted its report on the allegation that two types of inks were used in the OMR sheet of a candidate of the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission at the Calcutta High Court.



Meanwhile, Justice Gangopadhyay in the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission case has also ordered to interview of the concerned candidate separately. Thereafter, Justice Gangopdhyay ordered that the entire interview should be video recorded and if the Commission does not want to do that then the court will order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case had opened up after a candidate had filed a case at Calcutta HC alleging that someone else had answered the answer sheet of one candidate.

The petitioner had come to know about this through the Right to Information Act. The petitioner has also submitted the black ink pen used by him to the court.

In another case, the Calcutta High Court ordered the formation of an expert committee to look into the mistake in ten questions in the physical education examination of the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission.

Twelve aspirants have filed the case, which was heard by Justice Aniruddha Roy on Wednesday.