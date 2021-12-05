Omicron alert: MR Bangur & Beliaghata ID to set up separate wards

Kolkata: Beliaghata ID Hospital and MR Bangur Hospital have come up with separate wards to accommodate those who will be found infected with the new Covid variant Omicron.



State Health department has already directed both the hospitals to put in place adequate infrastructure to treat the patients if there is any Omicron cases reported.

Though no one has reportedly been found positive with the new variant so far, the state Health department has asked the hospitals to take adequate measures to handle the situation if Omicron cases are reported in Bengal.

Various state government departments like Health department, Transport and others are working in co-ordination and sharing data with each other. Data are being collected from the airport as well. As per the norms issued by the Union Health Ministry, those who will arrive at the Calcutta Airport from foreign countries will have to undertake RT-PCR test mandatorily. If someone tests positive for Covid, he/she will be taken to Beliaghata ID Hospital immediately.

Swab samples will again be collected at the hospital which will be sent for genome testing at a Centre owned lab in Nadia's Kalyani. If Omicron variant is found in the sample, the patient will be treated at the special ward being set up by the two hospitals. "Separate isolation wards have been made ready in both the hospitals if patients are found with Omicron variant.

Initially there will be total 100 beds in the two wards with 50 each and the infrastructure may be enhanced if such cases go up. State Health department has already sent four samples for the Genome sequencing in the state.

According to the norms issued by the Centre, people coming into the state from foreign countries must undergo RT-PCR. Health department has also made arrangements to open total 150 beds in the two hospitals.

The wards which were earlier dedicated for Delta Plus treatment will now be used for Omicron infected cases. North Bengal Medical College and Hospital has also been asked to put in place adequate arrangements if Omicron cases are reported.

All the foreign travelers have to be in the home isolation for 14 days after they undergo RT-PCR tests.