OmDayal Group to invest Rs 200 cr to boost state's school, technical edu infra

Kolkata: OmDayal Group of Institutions, Bengal's prominent engineering and architecture institute that introduced DPS Schools across the state will invest a sum of Rs 200 crore over the next 5 years to uplift the state's schooling and technical education infra.



In a press statement issued by the group, it was stated that they are striving to develop educational infrastructure within the state by setting up more dedicated new-age schools and equipping the youth with futuristic skills.

Supported by the state government, OmDayal Group has been lauded by students and their patrons for introducing DPS Schools across Bengal from 2001. The schools' alumni are working with influential brands across industries globally, says the press statement.

"With lacking educational institutes in various Tier-II and III cities including Asansol, Medinipur, Malda and Burdwan, etc, across the state, OmDayal Group will set up schools and colleges in close vicinity of these cities to impart quality education with international standards in and around Kolkata, We are already inducing the use of AI and Metaverse to equip the students with futuristic tech. We are bullish to further invest in elevating the traditional education sphere," said Sanjiv Agarwal, Group Director, OmDayal Group of Institutions.