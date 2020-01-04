Officials will resolve problems at the earliest, says Hakim after complaint through 'Talk to Mayor'

Kolkata: A resident of Prince Golam Mohammad Shah Road in South Kolkata called up Mayor Firhad Hakim at the "Talk to Mayor" programme on Saturday and complained that he has been living without electricity for several years.



Hakim took serious note of the complaint and said a concerned official from the civic body will pay a visit

to his address on Monday, and try to solve his problem at the earliest.

Bishnu Ghosh, called up at the interactive platform claiming that he was a taxpayer of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and said that there is a common passage leading to his residence on which a drain was dug up in the year 2008. The officials who had dug up the drain had promised that they would restore the common passage after the work got over.

However, after three-four days, the work was stopped suddenly and till this date, the drain has been existing at Ghosh's common passage.

"I had made several rounds in CESC as well as the state Power department but everybody told me that power supply cannot be provided through a road which is undeveloped. This has compelled me and my family to live without electricity for so many years," he added.

Since 2008 , Ghosh claimed to have reached all possible avenues at all levels in the administration but his problem persisted.

"My mother is aged and sick and my only sister is on dialysis. I am hopeful that with the intervention of the Mayor things will be sorted out," Ghosh said.

The "Talk to Mayor" programme on Saturday saw five callers in the city making calls to Hakim only to thank him for the interactive programme that had helped them in addressing their problems.