Officials will resolve problems at the earliest, says Hakim after complaint through 'Talk to Mayor'
Kolkata: A resident of Prince Golam Mohammad Shah Road in South Kolkata called up Mayor Firhad Hakim at the "Talk to Mayor" programme on Saturday and complained that he has been living without electricity for several years.
Hakim took serious note of the complaint and said a concerned official from the civic body will pay a visit
to his address on Monday, and try to solve his problem at the earliest.
Bishnu Ghosh, called up at the interactive platform claiming that he was a taxpayer of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and said that there is a common passage leading to his residence on which a drain was dug up in the year 2008. The officials who had dug up the drain had promised that they would restore the common passage after the work got over.
However, after three-four days, the work was stopped suddenly and till this date, the drain has been existing at Ghosh's common passage.
"I had made several rounds in CESC as well as the state Power department but everybody told me that power supply cannot be provided through a road which is undeveloped. This has compelled me and my family to live without electricity for so many years," he added.
Since 2008 , Ghosh claimed to have reached all possible avenues at all levels in the administration but his problem persisted.
"My mother is aged and sick and my only sister is on dialysis. I am hopeful that with the intervention of the Mayor things will be sorted out," Ghosh said.
The "Talk to Mayor" programme on Saturday saw five callers in the city making calls to Hakim only to thank him for the interactive programme that had helped them in addressing their problems.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3: Creating waves in India5 Jan 2020 9:09 AM GMT
Aussies take control of New Zealand Test after Lyon takes...5 Jan 2020 9:01 AM GMT
Maha portfolios: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, Anil Deshmukh5 Jan 2020 9:00 AM GMT
Six Germans killed, 11 injured in Italy road accident:5 Jan 2020 8:58 AM GMT
UP: Constable killed, another injured as bike falls into...5 Jan 2020 8:57 AM GMT