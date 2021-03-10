Officials review poll arrangements in Hills

SILIGURI: The district election machinery has swung into action to ensure a smooth election.



The District Election officials on Tuesday visited booths and polling premises in Siliguri to review the arrangements.

The Darjeeling district will go to polls in the fifth phase on April 17.

"We have prepared a route chart and accordingly visited premises and booths. We were also checking where auxiliary booths will come up and assured minimum facilities that will be available for the voters. Security arrangements were also being worked out" stated Shashank Sethi, DM and DEO, Darjeeling.

Stress is being given to booths where turnout of voters in the last election had been less. "Confidence building measures are being worked out for such booths. The process of vulnerability mapping has been initiated. CAPF will be route marching in these areas. Along with this QRT Sector officer team; micro observers and CCTV and web casting as part of special security measures are being reviewed" added the DEO. As of now three companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been already deployed in the district. "Along with the police they have been conducting regular route marches in 8 to 10 routes daily" added Sethi.

The officers visited Sri Guru Vidya Mandir, Hindi High School and Siliguri College on Tuesday. EVMs will be kept in the Siliguri College and counting will also take place there.

With the Siliguri corridor being a highly sensitive area with four international borders in close proximity, special security measures are also being adopted. "We have already had coordination meetings with the BSF and SSB guarding the borders. Naka checks are also on" added DP Singh, Police Commissioner.