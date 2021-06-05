Offensive video about CM: Plaint filed against man

KOLKATA: A complaint was lodged against a man for allegedly uploading a video on social media containing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's picture in an offensive manner.

On Friday Kuntal Ghosh, General Secretary of Trinamool Youth Congress in Hooghly district informed the cops that he saw a video on the social media where Banerjee's picture had been used to malign her. The video was reportedly uploaded by a man identified as Raja Chakraborty.

Sources informed that the video has been removed from social media after police intervened. Meanwhile, probe is underway to ascertain why the accused did so.