Occupancy of Covid beds in state stands at 6.38%; Kolkata logs 1,879 fresh cases

Kolkata: The occupancy of Covid beds remains around 6.38 per cent in Bengal despite a recent surge in Covid cases. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.06 per cent as per the bulletin issued by the state health department on Monday. State registered the discharge rate at 90.63 percent on Monday.



Kolkata on Monday registered 1,879 new Covid cases and the total number of infected cases in the city so far reached 4,30,610. Out of this, around 3,75,349 people have already been discharged from hospitals. Around 7 people died of Covid in Kolkata on Monday. The figure on Sunday stood at 12. Around 5,420 people have so far died due to Covid in Kolkata till date. North 24-parganas registered 1,863 fresh cases on Monday. The total infected cases so far in North 24-Parganas has gone up to 3,87,087 out of which around 3,52,027 patients have been released from the hospitals after being recovered. South 24-Parganas has seen 403 new cases on Monday, Howrah 479, Hooghly 552, West Burdwan 369, Birbhum 564, Nadia 470.

Bengal has seen a substantial drop in daily Covid infection on Monday with 9,385 cases being reported while on Sunday the daily infection stood at 14,938. On Saturday, the daily infected cases remained at 19,064. The figure stood at 22,645 on Friday.

The total number of infected cases reached 19,07,084 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 17,28,340 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The positivity rate also dropped to 26.43 percent on Monday while the figure stood at 27.73 percent on Sunday. The number of fatalities on Monday dropped to 33 from what remained at 36 on Sunday. The total death toll has gone up to 20,121 on Monday.

Around 35,515 samples were tested across the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 2,23,62,613 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 68:32 on Monday. North 24-Parganas has seen 11 Covid deaths on Monday, South 24-Parganas 2, Howrah 5. Hooghly has seen 1 death, South 24-Parganas 2, West Burdwan 1, East Midnapore 1, Nadia 2, Murshidabad 1, North Dinajpur 1, Jalpaiguri 1. The number of people currently in home isolation stood at 1,54,884 Monday. Around 203 dedicated Covid hospitals are operational in the state so far. Around 23,947 earmarked Covid beds are there in the state. The number of ICU/HDU beds remains at 4,139.