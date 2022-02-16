Occupancy of Covid beds in Bengal below 1%; 21 deaths in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: Occupancy in Covid beds in Bengal has gone down below 1 per cent ever since the pandemic broke out. On Tuesday, the state registered the occupancy in Covid beds at 0.90 per cent.



In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained at around 5 percent. By the end of January the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 per cent. It has further gone down in February. The number of daily fatalities on Tuesday dropped to 21 from what stood at 23. The figure stood at 27 on Sunday and 25 on Saturday.

Single-day cases in Kolkata drastically jumped to 71 on Tuesday from what stood at 34 on Monday. The figure stood at 62 on Sunday, 89 on Saturday and 131 on Friday. Around 46 new cases have been registered in North 24 Parganas on Tuesday. The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,02,416. Out of this, around 3,95,517 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 4 Covid deaths on Tuesday while Kolkata has seen 4 deaths. Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,46,490 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,39,169 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,623.

State on Tuesday saw 348 new Covid cases. On Monday the figure stood at 320. State had seen a substantial drop in Covid infection on Monday as 320 new cases were found while on Sunday the figure stood at 512, 672 on Saturday, 767 on Friday and 817 on Thursday.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,11,569 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,79,878 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The Covid positivity rate on Tuesday dropped to 1.14 percent from what stood 1.29 percent. The figure stood at 1.42 percent on Monday. The number remained at 1.65 percent on Saturday and 1.73 percent on Friday.

State registered the discharge rate at 98.42 percent on Tuesday. Around 30,644 samples were tested across the state on Tuesday. State has so far carried out 2,38,19,065 sample tests.

The RT-PCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 40:60 on Tuesday.

There are around 203 dedicated hospitals in the state out of which 196 are government run hospitals. The total number of earmarked beds in the state stands at 23,947. There are around 200 safe homes in the state.