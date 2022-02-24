Occupancy in Covid beds drops below 1%, positivity rate at 0.85%

KOLKATA: Bengal on Wednesday saw a further rise in daily Covid infection as number of fresh cases has gone up to 272 from what stood at 236 on Tuesday.The figure stood at 200 on Monday.



Last Monday saw a drop in Covid infection as daily cases have gone down to 200 from what stood at 278 on Sunday. After nearly one year, the daily number of infected cases in Bengal on Saturday dropped below 300 last week.

Bengal has been witnessing positivity rate below 1 percent for the 6 consecutive days since outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Wednesday registered the positivity rate at 0.85 per cent. The Covid positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 0.85 percent on Wednesday. Occupancy in Covid beds in Bengal has gone down below 1 percent ever since the pandemic broke out.

On Wednesday, the state registered the occupancy in Covid beds at 0.47 percent. In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained at around 5 percent. By the end of January the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 percent. It has further gone down in February.

On Wednesday, the state saw the release of around 1,054 patients after their recovery. The number of active Covid cases has been on the decline in Bengal for over a week. Active cases dropped by 789 on Wednesday. The number of active cases on Tuesday stood at 2,648.

The number of daily fatalities on Wednesday dropped to 7 on Wednesday from what stood at 9 Tuesday. The figure stood at 11 on Monday and 13 on Sunday. Single day cases in Kolkata remained at 42

on Wednesday.

Around 49 new cases have been registered in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday. The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,02,835.

Out of this, around 3,97,092 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 4 Covid deaths on Wednesday while Kolkata has seen 1 deaths. Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,46,843 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,40,789 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,646.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,14,061 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,90,254 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. Around 2,141 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Wednesday while 421 patients are in hospitals. Around 86 patients are in Safe Homes.

As many as 489 telemedicine consultations have been given by the dedicated cell of the health department in

the past 24 hours. State has

so far carried out total 10,87,134 telemedicine consultations till date.

State on Wednesday addressed 1,456 general queries taking the total number of consultations done in Bengal to 25,48,162. Around 78 tele-psychological counselings have been addressed on Wednesday. As many as 4,89,863 tele-psychological counselings have been done in the state so far.