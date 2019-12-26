OC of Fraserganj coastal police station found dead

Kolkata: The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fraserganj coastal police station, identified as Goutam Biswas, was found hanging inside his quarter on Thursday morning.



According to sources, Biswas was on special duty on Wednesday for Christmas Day and he supervised the entire police arrangement between Bakkhali bridge and Henry's Island.

After completion of his duty, Biswas returned to police station at night. After sometime he went to his quarter adjacent to the police station.

On Thursday morning, when he did not came for his duty some police personnel tried calling him.

However, his mobile phone was found unavailable. After a few hours when Biswas did not come and his phone remained unavailable, some of his colleagues went to his quarter to call him.

Despite repeated knocks on the door of Biswas's quarter when there was no response, one of the police personnel went to the window of the quarter and saw that Biswas was hanging from the ceiling.

Immediately they called other police personnel and broke the door. Biswas was brought down and sent to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It is suspected that he committed suicide. But his colleagues did not see any signs of depression in Biswas's behaviour. It is suspected that due to some reasons he was under pressure.

It is not clear whether the pressure was due to his profession or personal life. Superintendent of Police (SP), Sunderban Police District, Vaibhav Tiwari said: "Biswas was found hanging inside his quarter. An unnatural death case has been initiated. Probe is to know whether he was going through any personal problem or any pressure."

Biswas was transferred to Fraserganj Coastal police station approximate eight months ago. He was praised by senior police officials for his duty when cyclonic storm Bulbul hit the Sunderbans area.