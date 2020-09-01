OC of a police station apologises after elderly harassed by cops

Kolkata: The officer-in-charge of a police station apologised to an elderly couple after they were allegedly harassed while they got in touch with the cops to lodge a complaint against antisocial activity adjacent to their house in Parnasree on Sunday night.



According to sources, Proloy Kanti Sarkar aged about 86 years and his wife Ila Sarkar aged about 80 years lives with their son Prabal Sarkar in Parnasreepally area. Proloy is suffering from several ailments and uses a catheter for his prostate gland issue while Ila is suffering from impairment of vision.

It is alleged that on Sunday night a group of youths were having liquor just outside the boundary wall of the Sarkar family's house and creating a nuisance. When Prabal asked them to stop and leave, the miscreants allegedly crossed the boundary wall and tried to break the gate of the house.

Immediately Prabal tried to call Parnasree police station but none received the call. Later he called the police control room at 100. Few minutes after informing, two policemen went to the spot but they surprisingly started yelling at Prabal. They claimed that Prabal is the person who was drunk. The duo asked the Sarkar family to go to the police station.

Around mid-night, Ila and Prabal went to the police station. It is alleged that Ila and Prabal were compelled to wait for almost an hour. Around 1 am, a police officer saw them sitting inside the police station and their complaint letter was taken.

On Monday morning, OC of Parnasree police station called up Prabal and apologised for the ill behaviour of his men. He also assured that necessary action would be taken against the offenders.