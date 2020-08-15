Observe I-Day following all Covid protocols: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged people to wear masks and maintain physical distance while hoisting the national flag to celebrate India's 74th Independence Day.



The Chief Minister tweeted on Friday: "Every year we observe 'Freedom At Midnight' by hoisting the tricolour at the stroke of midnight. This year let's do the same, but stay safe. Wear a mask and keep distance."

On the eve of the Independence Day, the Chief Minister reiterated that the country will overcome the distress inflicted due to Covid. She further stated in the tweet: "Our great nation has overcome many challenges. This one too shall be overcome. Jai Hind. Bande Mataram."

The Chief Minister on Saturday will be hoisting the national flag at Red Road where a programme has been organised this year on a smaller scale in the wake of the outbreak. In the programme, 25 COVID-19 warriors who have selflessly worked for society will be felicitated by the Chief Minister. A song penned by her will also be sung by singers including Debojyoti Basu, Rupankar Bagchi, Lopamudra Mitra and Manomoy Bhattacharya.

All participants will be wearing masks and COVID-19 protocols will be followed. The police have taken all measures to avoid any untoward incident during the programme. Officers of the bomb disposal and dog squad were found carrying out inspection of the area in and around Red Road. Watch towers have been set up to maintain a close vigil. Quick Response Teams (QRT) will also be posted at strategic points. Movement of vehicles will remain restricted from 6 pm till the parade is over on the thoroughfares including Kidderpore Road from Hastings Crossing to J&N Island, Plassey Gate Road, Kingsway, Dufferin Road, Outram Road and Esplanade Ramp.

At different places across the state flag hoisting ceremonies will take place on Friday midnight.