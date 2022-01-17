Obscene videos: Cops warn people against gangs trying to extort

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has come to know about a gang that is trying to extort people by making video calls and enticing them to engage in sexual act.



According to the police, a gang is active, which offers erotic proposals through video calls. During the call, the gang members record the activity and also take screenshots of the receiver of the call. Later, they blackmail the victim to extort money. Often someone posing as a policeman calls such people and ask for a lot of money to settle the matter.

Though no such cases were registered in any of the police stations in Kolkata, cops came to know about it from their sources. To make people aware, police posted the style of the crime.