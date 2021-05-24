O2 cylinder fraud: Two youths held

Kolkata: Two youths have been arrested for allegedly cheating a man by promising to supply oxygen cylinders by the Kolkata Police.



According to sources, a few days ago, a man from New Alipore was urgently searching for an oxygen cylinder as one of his family members was Covid infected. While searching on social media, he came across an advertisement given by a man identified as Pramit Bhattacharya who claimed himself as Abhijit Das.

When the man got in touch with Bhattacharya he asked for money and assured the caller that an oxygen cylinder would be delivered to his home after receiving the money. Bhattacharya gave him a bank account number where the money was sent.

But, Bhattacharya stopped receiving the phone calls as soon as the money got credited. Immediately, the duped man informed the detective department online and lodged a complaint.

During the probe, cops tracked bank account details and spotted a youth identified as Rupam Saha. On Friday night, he was picked up from his home in Sodepur. After interrogating him, police arrested Bhattacharya from his house in the same area. The duo was produced at

the Bankshall Court on Saturday and remanded in police custody till May 27. It is

suspected that a racket is operating in and around the city taking the advantage of the pandemic.