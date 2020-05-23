Nusrat urges people to come together to restore normalcy

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP of Basirhat constituency Nusrat Jahan, who is also a well-known film personality appealed to the people to come together to rebuild the state after Cyclone Amphan inflicted massive destruction leaving lives of millions in disarray.



Incidentally, in Basirhat alone 21 people died due to the cyclone. Being the local MP she, along with her husband Nikhil Jain, had also gone to Basirhat school, where the administrative meeting between the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and administrative officers was going on.

However, even after revealing her identity, she was not allowed to enter the conference room by the Special Protection Group (SPG), who cited that since the meet was a non-political one she could not go inside with her husband, however, she was told that if she wished she could go inside alone.

On being disallowed to enter Nusrat left the place but before that, she appealed to the people to stay together and wished that normalcy would soon be restored.