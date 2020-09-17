Nusrat urges Centre to provide 'relief package' to entertainment industry

Kolkata: Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan, speaking at the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, urged the Centre to provide a relief package for the entertainment industry that was facing huge losses due to the pandemic inflicted gloom.



The MP said: "Film industry is facing a huge financial crisis. Condition of the Bengal film industry is also bad. Thousands of people lost their jobs. Request the govt to sanction relief packages for the entertainment industry and its people for their immediate revival."

Cinema halls across the nation have been shut since March 25. Shooting was also suspended until August. Moreover, multiplexes have not been given the green signal to resume operations. Single-screen theatres are also shut.

Meanwhile, the Centre has debunked the claim that movie halls will be allowed to reopen from October amid strict guidelines and said that no such decision has been taken yet.with agency input