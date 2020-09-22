Nusrat Jahan seeks police help after app uses her photo without consent

Kolkata: Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Monday approached the Kolkata Police after a video chat application allegedly used her photo without her consent for its online promotion.



In a tweet tagging Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, she shared a screenshot of the

advertisement of an online video chat application—styled as 'FancyU' where the developers had used a picture of Jahan for their promotion—and said she would seek legal action.

She tweeted: "This is totally unacceptable – using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally. CP Kolkata."

In the advertisement it was written 'lockdown mein ghar baithe banaye naye dost' (make friends while staying at home during lockdown) along with Jahan's picture. The MP on Monday told the police that none of the officials of the application contacted her for consent.

According to Pandey Santosh, in charge of Joint Commissioner of

Police (Jt. CP), Crime, a case has been initiated against the accused

application developers. Police will contact the 'FancyU' application team soon.