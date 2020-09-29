Nusrat Jahan gets threat messages, seeks security

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan has sought security from both state and centre after she received threat messages on social media.



Jahan a few days ago uploaded a video of her posing as Goddess Durga. In the comment section of her post, few people have objected to her attire as Goddess Durga and even threatened her. She was even told that her time of death is near.

On Sunday Jahan went to London for a shooting and later saw the comments. Seeing the threat messages she became worried and sought additional security from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as well as from the state government. Sources informed that already the MEA has got in touch with the Indian Embassy in London regarding the matter. However Jahan may lodge a complaint in this regard after coming back from London.