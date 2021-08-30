Nursing staff assaulted; plaint filed

kolkata: A nursing staff member from the SSKM hospital was allegedly abused and physically tortured by a youth from the same team that went to Uttarakhand for trekking.



Seeking strict action against the accused, the victim lodged a complaint with Survey Park police station saying that she was also hit by the youth when she tried to prevent the latter from abusing her.

The victim has been undergoing treatment at the SSKM hospital with serious injury on her eye.

An arbitrary city scan was performed on her eye. According to hospital sources, the nature of her injury is serious.

On the basis of the complaint, the police booked the accused, Nirmalya Sengupta under several charges including molestation, assault and threatening.

It was learnt that on August 14, the victim went to Uttarakhand along with a team of 18 people including the accused. It was alleged that on August 20, around 11 pm when the victim was in Joshimath she was physically assaulted by the youth.

She protested against the incident, the accused later launched another attack on her and punched her eyes, claimed the victim.

However, the accused claimed that he had been framed.

"FIR named accused, Nirmalya Sengupta outraged the modesty of the complainant by touching her inappropriately inside Hotel Shailja under Just police station," police said.