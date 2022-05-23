Nursing job aspirants clash with cops outside Swasthya Bhawan

kolkata: A chaos broke out outside Swasthya Bhawan on Monday afternoon after many nursing job aspirants staged demonstration, demanding appointment as they had earlier cleared interviews from 2018 to 2020.



A scuffle broke out between the police personnel and the demonstrators when the latter stopped a vehicle from entering Swasthya Bhawan.

When the police tried to dissuade the protestors, a scuffle was triggered. Some of the agitating candidates have been detained.

Police personnel, who were deployed to pacify the agitation, urged the agitators to lift the agitation but they continued it till late Monday evening.

Agitating nursing aspirants claimed that they passed through the interview in 2018/2019/2020 but they are yet to receive appointment. They also alleged that many candidates, who cleared the interview in 2021 have received appointments.

Those who cleared during Covid period obtained higher marks from those who staged the agitation. They accused the Health department of delaying their recruitment process. They demanded that appointments should be done on the basis of the merit list. They also said that they are all eligible candidates and they have obtained government registration. They also served during the crisis period of Covid.

Some of the agitating candidates fell ill due to the continuous protest movement. As the situation was going beyond control, the police allowed a team of four agitating candidates to meet the senior officials inside Swasthya Bhawan.

The agitating candidates declared that they will take decision about the next course of action on the basis of the results of the meeting.

The candidates threatened to continue agitation till their demands are met.