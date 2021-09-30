Nursing home fined for not sharing patient's records

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Ashadeep Nursing Home in Murshidabad as it did not share the medical records with the Commission in connection with the treatment of a woman who delivered a baby and later died in another hospital following some complications.



The WBCERC directed the nursing home authorities to fix the amount in the name of the newborn baby who lost her mother. The Commission also urged the family members of the deceased to go to the medical council to probe into the treatment issues. Ganesh Chandra Saha admitted his wife Moon Moon Saha to the nursing home where she gave birth to a child. After the cesarean delivery the patient developed complications. Her blood pressure shot up and again dropped after medicines were administered. The patient was transferred to Murshidabad Medical College where she collapsed owing to cerebral damage.

In another incident, the Commission referred a case to the medical council. Gobardhan Dey alleged that there was negligence by Hardik Nursing home where his wife was admitted for a surgery on her uterus. Her kidney was damaged during the surgery and the patient has been undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital.

In another incident, the Commission urged two doctors to take the case to the medical council after they brought some negligence against Medica Hospital where their mother was treated and later died. The WBCERC asked Divine Nursing Home to give a compensation of Rs 10,000 to one Sanjay Bhata who admitted his son. He alleged that he was harassed by the hospital in the name of Aadhar card upgradation.