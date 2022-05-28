Nursing home asked to pay Rs 4L fine for wrongfully cutting woman's urinary bladder during operation

bALURGHAT: A Balurghat-based nursing home authority has to compensate a woman's family members for wrongly cutting her urinary bladder while conducting an emergency operation.



The incident took place in February, when the pregnant woman was admitted to the nursing home for labour pain. A female gynaecologist diagnosed her family members for an emergency operation. An emergency surgery was conducted for Rs 50,000 as a charge of the operation. Immediately after the surgery, she fell ill and was referred to Malda for treatment. She was again referred to Kolkata as her condition turned grim.

As the family could not bear the costly expenditure in Kolkata, they returned with her to Balurghat and contacted District Magistrate Ayesha Rani A for her treatment. As per recommendation of the concerned DM, she was admitted to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. After the examination by the experts, it was seen that her urinary bladder was wrongly operated and it was the cause of her post surgery illness. A microsurgery was conducted there. She started responding positively after the surgery. Now, her condition is better as stated by her family members. The woman's husband Ranjit Das who hails from Balurghat's A K Gopalan Colony, lodged a written complaint against the nursing home authority to South Dinajpur district Health department and demanded monetary compensation for the wrong operation. After receiving the complaint, a special investigation team was formed to investigate the matter.

After the investigation, it was found that the allegation made by the woman's family was correct. A fine of Rs 4 lakh was charged against the nursing home authority as compensation.