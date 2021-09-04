Nursing home asked to pay compensation worth Rs 3L

kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has ordered 'Matri Ashish Nursing Home' in Kharagpur to pay a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to a 65-year-old Geeta Rani Mondal whose right hand had to be amputated from elbow as it developed vascular thrombosis after an injection was administered on the patient.



The patient was admitted to the hospital on January 21 last year for an operation on her left little finger.The operation was done in the morning of January 22 and an injection was administered. The patient was later shifted to another private hospital in the city where her right hand was amputated.

The nursing home was asked to provide the compensation in installments within 8 months.The WBCERC has also asked Sanjeevani Hospital in Bagbazar to revise the bill in connection with the treatment of a 35-year-old youth who was admitted to the hospital with Covid. After going through the bill, the Commission found that the hospital did not abide by the Covid protocols issued by the Commission regarding various rates.

As per the order of the Commission, the hospital will prepare a revised list and provide discounts to the family members of the patient who had eventually died in the hospital.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on May 4 and died 5 days later. The Commission has taken exception to the incident as the hospital had flouted the protocols in many aspects.

The Commission also directed the hospital to provide Rs 20,000 under its CSR project to a diagnostic center in Bagbazar that extends free of cost services for the destitute children.Family members of the deceased told the commission that two days prior to his death the patient was absolutely fine and he talked to the family members over phone. They raised some issues relating to the treatment of the patient. The WBCERC told the family members to take up the issue with the medical council as the commission is not authorized to take care of treatment related issues.