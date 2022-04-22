Nursing colleges need of the hour, says Devi Shetty

KOLKATA: Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, chairman of Narayana Health, applauded the Swasthya Sathi scheme of West Bengal that provides universal health coverage to all and said he was planning to set up a 1,000-bed hospital in the city, where advanced facilities for treatment, surgeries, organ transplant and other medical services would be on offer.



Shetty said he had always had faith in the Mamata Banerjee government and would even "bet his last penny" on the state. The founder-chairman of Narayana Health was speaking at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2022, held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre here.

Banerjee among other dignitaries were present on the dais during the session.

"As a (Narayana Health) Group, I would like to start a 1,000-bed hospital in Calcutta for advanced cardiac and oncology surgeries, organ transplant, and orthopaedic operations. With your support and blessings, I am sure within two to three years' time, this will be a reality," Shetty said, addressing the Chief Minister.

He suggested that the government build more nursing colleges in the state.

"You always talked about women empowerment. Today, there is a fantastic opportunity for West Bengal. You can build 1,000 nursing colleges in the state... request all hospitals with at least 100 beds to start a nursing college. Within four years, you will have a few thousand rich or upper-middle class families earning sufficient money," he said.

"If there is one person who can make this happen, that's you (Banerjee), and I am sure about that," Shetty added.

He further added: "Whatever little money or fortune I have, I can bet my last penny on West Bengal because I trust you, your government and the people of the state."

Shetty also maintained that after the introduction of the Swasthya Sathi scheme, the urge to admit patients in various hospitals has increased, resulting in an uptick in identifying a number of diseases that remained undetected for all this while.