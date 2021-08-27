Nurses cheer as CM announces to come up with policy to create 'practitioner sisters' post for them

KOLKATA: Minutes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state Health department would form a policy to make "practitioner posts for the nurses", the initiative was lauded by the nursing community who claimed that they could now render their services to private establishments and this would help to increase their remuneration.



According to doctors and nurses, the decision will help the nurses to raise their income like the practising doctors and they can render their services in both government and private establishments.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many private establishments in the state faced dearth of nurses. Many nurses had to work overtime to meet the crisis. As a result, the decision has been lauded by the doctors and nursing community.

The members of Nurses Unity welcomed the Chief Minister's decision and claimed that this would boost the nursing community and they would enjoy working for various private establishments and render their services.

Shila Roy, a nurse who is also a member of the Nurses Unity said: "After the policy has been framed by the state Health department, it will become clear to us how we will function. But, the efforts that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken is laudable."