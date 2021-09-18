Nurse hangs self in hostel, leaves behind note seeking apology

kolkata: A nurse attached to Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in New Town has committed suicide by hanging herself in the hostel room.



The woman, identified as Nitu Singh Gil (28) of Nangloi in Delhi, was attached to the CNCI. She had been missing since Friday morning. Despite the time had passed to join duty, Gil was found nowhere in the hospital.

Her colleagues tried to look for her but she was not found in the hospital. Later, a few of the hospital staff went to the hostel and knocked on the door of Gil's room. But, no response was received. Later, hostel authorities informed the Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) police station.

Police around 9 am broke the door and found Gil was hanging from the ceiling, using a piece of cloth as ligature. Cops rushed Gil to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH), where she was declared brought dead. Police recovered a suicide note, where she had apologised to her parents. An unnatural death case was registered.

Her parents were informed. Cops are probing to find out why she have apologised to her parents.