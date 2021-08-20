Number of Duare Sarkar camps to be increased by over 12,000

Kolkata: Witnessing 'very high' average footfall per camp in every district with an overwhelming response to the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, the Mamata Banerjee government is increasing the total number of Duare Sarkar camps by at least 12,000 to ensure smooth enrolment of beneficiaries in the state-run schemes, averting any chaos and confusion amidst the Covid crisis.



This comes when a set of "action points" have emerged during a virtual meeting headed by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi with district authorities to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in any camp and "Covid appropriate behaviour" is maintained.

It has also been advised to take steps so that footfall in a camp does not exceed 1,500 in general.

The second edition of the Duare Sarkar camp — the biggest outreach drive ever — to help people get benefits of state-run schemes at their doorstep, was launched on August 16 with an initial projection that there would be about 17,000 camps — in a month — till September 15.

However, with an overwhelming response of over 57.77 lakh people attending the camps in the first four days, the state government has now scheduled to hold at least 29,102 camps.

The maximum number of camps will be increased in Howrah where there would be at least an additional 1,941 camps compared to that of the projected number at the start of the second edition.

Similarly, more than 488, 670 and 401 camps are being hiked in South Dinajpur, Hooghly and Malda respectively. "The number may further increase if it is found necessary," said a senior state government officer.

A total of 32,830 camps were organised in the first edition of Duare Sarkar by the end of 2020 benefiting more than 1.5 crore people. Sources said the district authorities have been told that "it appears from the number of people who have visited the camps so far, the districts could not have foreseen such a situation and the number of camps has therefore become inadequate". As a result, district authorities were requested to "re-visit the number of camps" scheduled so far and shall plan for additional camps "utilising the experiences gained in the last three days".

Maximum utilisation of human resources in a district has to be ensured for smooth functioning of the camps and if needed, help from local colleges or universities can also be taken for "resource personnel".

Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police have also been directed to extend all necessary support in crowd management.