Number of COVID affected patients out of total sample tests each day goes down

Kolkata: The number of COVID-19 affected patients out of the total sample tests on each day has gone down in Bengal in terms of percentages, compared to the figure registered by the health department earlier this month, says a comparative study.



The mortality rate has also gone down. A scientific analysis of data provided by the state health department reveals that COVID scenario has slightly improved in the state.

The credit may be attributed to the sudden jump in the

number of sample testing per day.

The Bengal government is keen on increasing the number of sample testing further to push the infection rate down to zero. Health department sources said that the state government is trying to set up more laboratories across the state to conduct swab tests on more number of people.

On May 27, the state government carried out 9236 sample out of which 183 persons found positive. In terms of percentage the infection rate was around 1.98. Around 6 persons reported to have died on that day. Around 92 persons were discharged on May 27 from various hospitals after they recovered.

On May 26, around 9228 samples were tested out of which 193 tested positives.

The infection rate remained at 2.09 percent and 5 died on that day and 72 discharged. On May 25, around 9225 samples were tested and 149 detected positive.

The infection rate was 1.61 per cent while 6 persons died on that day and 75 discharged.

Though, Thursday's figure of affected persons suddenly sprang up to 344 the reason of which is yet to be confirmed by the health department.

If the date of May 10 is taken up on a random basis, it would be found that 4036 samples were tested on that day out of which 153 had tested positive. It means the infection rate remained at around 3.79 per cent.

Around 14 persons had died that day. Around 5010 sample tests were carried out on May 13, out of which 117 tested positive.

The infection rate touched 2.33 per cent with 9 persons died.

The number of sample tests on each day has been doubled now giving an opportunity to the health department to detect the affected persons in more effective manner.

On May 12, around 5,007 samples were tested across the state out of which 110 tested positive with the infection rate remained at 2.19 per cent. Around 8 people died that day.