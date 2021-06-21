Number of containment zones drops to 78; vigil on at hotspots

kolkata: Number of containment zones in the state has dropped on Sunday with necessary steps taken by the state government to check the spread of Covid.



The number of containment zones in the state was 85 on Saturday. It has dropped to 78 on Sunday.

The reason being containment zones in Jalpaiguri district has come down by seven.

There were eight containment zones in Jalpaiguri on Saturday while only part of Khudiram Pally at Banarhat in Jalpaiguri remained as containment zone on Sunday.

Both the Chief Medical Officer (Health) and Superintendent of Police are taking necessary measures to ensure proper maintenance of containment norms at Khudiram Pally in Jalpaiguri.

The number of containment zones in Howrah, Bankura and North 24-Parganas remained the unchanged. It also remained same for Jhargram and East Burdwan.

"The number of containment zones, henceforth, has come down to 78," said an officer adding that police are maintaining close surveillance at all the containment zones.

It needs mention that Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi had directed authorities of all districts and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on June 15 to carry out strict surveillance by identifying local Covid hotspots as "containment" or "micro containment zones".

The step was taken to bring down the number of Covid cases in the state despite relaxations were given to certain sectors amid the ongoing restrictions.

In Howrah, 12 containment zones are under the jurisdiction of Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) while the remaining six are in rural parts of the district including Shyampur and Bagnan.

In North 24-Parganas, there are containment zones under the jurisdiction of civic bodies including North Dum Dum Municipality, Panihati Municipality, Kamarhati Municipality, South Dum Dum Municipality, Bidhannagar Municipality, Madhyamgram Municipality, Barasat Municipality and Ashoknagar-Kalyangarh Municipality. Piragachia and Chaltaberia Shib Mandirt Palli at Barasat in North 24-Parganas are also being declared as containment zones.

A part of the area under Bhatenda Gram Panchayat at Rajarhat is also containment zone.