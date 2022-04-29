Number of blood donation camps dip due to heat

kolkata: The central blood bank in Manicktala and various other blood banks in government hospitals are taking measures to combat blood crisis that normally occurs during summer.



The number of blood donation camps has gone down in the state due to excessive heat.

According to sources, around 4,000 units of blood are required in the state on an average basis.

According to state government figures, there is a requirement of around 15 lakh units of blood in Bengal in a year but around 12 lakh units are collected every year.

Many of the blood banks are asking the patients' family members to bring donors. A senior official of the Central blood bank said that there are adequate units of blood preserved and are ready to address the situation during scorching summer days.

The official said that there is a crisis of negative or rare blood groups at the central blood bank, which is difficult for them to address.

But the overall situation is normal as there is enough storage of blood.

There is always a crisis of rare blood groups at the hospitals due to the non-availability of donors.

Out of 100 donors, one or two people have blood of rare groups.

Hence, there's always a crisis at all the medical college blood banks.