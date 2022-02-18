Number of active cases drops to 8,776; 15 fatalities in 24 hrs

Kolkata: The number of active Covid cases has been on the decline in Bengal for over a week. Active cases dropped by 915 on Thursday. The number of active Covid cases stood at 8,776.



Occupancy in Covid beds in Bengal has gone down below 1 per cent ever since the pandemic broke out. On Thursday, the state registered the occupancy in Covid beds at 0.76 percent. In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained at around 5 percent. By the end of January the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 percent. It has further gone down in February.

The number of daily fatalities on Thursday dropped to 15 from what stood at 18 on Wednesday. It stood at 21 on Tuesday. The figure remained at 23 on Monday, 27 on Sunday and 25 on Saturday.

State on Thursday registered at 467 new cases while the figure on Wednesday stood at 439. The new cases on Tuesday stood at 348.

Single day cases in Kolkata jumped to 63 on Thursday from what stood at 58 on Wednesday and 71 on Tuesday. The figure stood at 34 on Monday. Around 75 new cases have been registered in North 24 Parganas on Thursday from what stood at 95 on Wednesday.

The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,02,586. Out of this, around 3,95,928 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 1 Covid death on Thursday while Kolkata has seen 2 deaths. Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,46,611 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,39,603 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,626.

State had seen a substantial drop in Covid infection on last Monday as 320 new cases were found while on Sunday the figure stood at 512, 672 on Saturday, 767 on Friday and 817 on Thursday.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,12,475 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,82,605 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The Covid positivity rate on Thursday jumped to 1.27 percent from what stood at 1.14 percent on Wednesday.

State registered the discharge rate at 98.52 percent on Thursday. Around 36,676 samples were tested across the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 2,38,92,958 sample tests.

The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 42:58 on Thursday. There are around 203 dedicated hospitals in the state out of which 196 are government run hospitals. The total number of earmarked beds in the state stands at 23,947. There are around 200 safe homes in the state.

According to health department figure, only 597 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as on Wednesday. Around 157 patients are currently in Safe Homes while around 8,022 patients are still in home isolation.

State has so far administered over 24,844 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on the health professionals, front-line workers and senior citizens on Thursday. The number of cumulative booster doses administered so far in the state reached 14.71 lakh.

Bengal has cumulatively administered around 12.67 crore doses so far in Bengal since the immunization drive began out of which around 3,81,288 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. Around 7 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5.57 crore received double doses. Around 28,506 first doses have been administered on Thursday while 3,27,938 people have received second doses.