NRS Medical College will not conduct swab test of people who die of suspected Corona

Kolkata: NRS Medical College and Hospital authorities have taken a decision not to carry out Covid tests on those who have died with suspected Corona symptoms.



Earlier, swab tests were conducted on the suspected patients after their death only to determine if the patients had coronavirus in their bodies. The Rogi Kalyan Samity of the hospital has decided that no Covid tests would be conducted on dead patients even if they had the suspected symptoms. The main purpose of the move is to ease out the complication on the dead body management.

Sources in the hospital said that there was a delay in the disposal of dead bodies as they were kept for a couple of days till the arrival of the swab tests report. Swab test report was mandatory even for the dead bodies of the patients who had suspected symptoms.

But now onwards if the patients with COVID symptoms die in the hospital, there will be no COVID tests on them. The dead bodies will be disposed of with the consent of their family members. They will however be treated as COVID patients.

A senior official of the hospital said that the family members of the patients who will die with COVID symptoms without undergoing COVID tests, will mandatorily undergo swab tests. Those who will be found to have come across the deceased persons in the hospitals must have to undertake COVID tests.

The new system will also address the unnecessary harassment of the family members of the deceased.

The norms which are set by the state government will be followed in case patients die with suspected symptoms.