NRS Medical College Hosp to start Covid dedicated ward

Kolkata: The NRS Medical College and Hospital is all set to start its dedicated Covid unit from Tuesday.



A 110-bed full-fledged unit would cater to the Covid infected patients.

There are 4 ICU units in the Covid unit of the hospital. The NRS Medical College authorities have already identified a portion of the chest building, dermatology ward and orthopedic building has been demarcated for the Covid ward. All the necessary infrastructure has already been put in place. There will be no interruption of health services in these wards as they would be shifted to other places.

According to the hospital authorities, no non-Covid patients would be kept in the building where Covid infected patients would undergo treatment. The entry and exit points at the Covid ward would be separated from the other wards and there would be a separate mechanism for the collection of biomedical wastes. Four tabs have been bought so that the family members can be connected to the Covid infected patients through video call. NRS Medical College and Hospital is the first government run health establishment in the city that had decided to open a separate Covid ward to handle the rise in COVID-19 infected patients.

The decision was taken during an urgent meeting conducted by the Rogi Kalyan Samity of the hospital in July. Rogi Kalyan Samity Chairman Dr Santanu Sen had stressed upon the necessity of opening a separate Covid ward. The hospital authorities had taken a resolution that the chest building (including OPD), dermatology (male & female ward) and ground floor of orthopedic (female) would be converted into a total 110 Covid beds (80 in chest, 18 in dermatology and 12 in orthopedic female ward).

Moreover, 4 RCU beds in chest building may be utilized for the critically ill Covid patients.

The matter was informed to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is also in charge of the health department. There had been a demand from a section for the past few days for opening a separate Covid ward in all the medical colleges and government hospitals as COVID infection is on the rise across the state.