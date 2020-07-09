NRS Medical College conducts 332 pediatric surgeries in 3 months

Kolkata: NRS Medical College and Hospital has carried out around 332 pediatric surgeries and therefore has given a fresh lease of life to many children in the past three months.



Among 332 total surgeries carried out by the pediatric surgery department of the NRS Medical College from March 22 to June 28, around 108 were neonatal patients who had undergone various operations at the hospital. Ever since the lockdown was enforced in the state and the Calcutta Medical College was declared as a dedicated COVID hospital, the NRS has seen a rise in the number of patients. As the SSKM Hospital has few neonatal beds, the pediatric surgery department of the NRS had to cater to a large number of patients many of whom had critical ailments and required an emergency operation. The doctors, nurses and other health workers of the department toiled hard to meet the extra rush of patients and ensured that all of them can avail health services. The doctors in the past three months have conducted at least 4-5 surgeries on a daily basis including some major surgeries.

The NRS Hospital authorities have sent a proposal to the health department to set up a full fledged surgical SNCU the approval of which is being awaited due to the COVID situation. If the state government approves the proposal the pediatric department of the hospital would get a surgical SNCU where there would be more full time doctors round the clock. The department would also get a dedicated set of general duty doctors, medical officers, nurses. Dedicated ventilator facilities would also be available at the proposed unit, Prof Dr Kaushik Saha, head of the pediatric surgery department said.

The Rogi Kalyan Samiti of the NRS Medical College under its Chairman Dr Santanu Sen ensured that not a single patient is denied treatment at the hospital during the pandemic situation.

When contacted Dr Sen said: "NRS provides dedicated services during the pandemic. When some hospitals refuse patients amidst lockdown, the pediatric surgery department offers exclusive services. This is an example of how sincerely the health dept has been working during odd days. Many have applauded the move taken by the department."