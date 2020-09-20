NRS Med College & Hospital starts plasma collection centre

Kolkata: The NRS Medical College and Hospital in the city has started a plasma collection centre on Saturday that would collect the same from Covid-recovered patients. This is the second medical college in the city after Calcutta Medical College to collect plasma from patients.



NRS Medical College earlier had started a separate Covid ward after the number of infected patients kept rising. According to sources, those who are undergoing Covid treatment at the hospital will be encouraged to donate their blood for plasma therapy.

According to hospital sources, convalescent plasma therapy will also be carried out at NRS Medical College to treat COVID-19 patients who are critically ill. The Health department had started plasma therapy after it had obtained a clearance from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Convalescent plasma therapy is a method in which plasma of a person who has recovered from the disease is infused with the blood of an infected patient. It boosts the immune system of a person. During the treatment, plasma retrieved from Covid-cured patients would be transfused in other affected patients so that their immunity system against the virus gets strengthened.

When a person has COVID-19, their body produces antibodies that fight the Coronavirus. These proteins float in plasma, the liquid component of blood.

The Health department officials have already contacted COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the disease in the state. Many of them have shown interest and agreed to donate their blood for plasma therapy. The state Health department has been carrying out various awareness programmes among Covid-recovered patients so that they come forward and donate blood for the augmentation of plasma therapy.

Health experts said when a person recovers from an infection, some antibodies are created in the blood. When plasma is taken from the body of such a patient and is injected in another's, it creates some kind of immunity and helps the ailing patient to fight the disease.