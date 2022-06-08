NRS Med College & Hosp to play instrumental music at its premises
Kolkata: The NRS Medical College and Hospital is planning to play instrumental music in its premises by installing sound boxes in various points outside the hospital buildings.
The main purpose of the move is to give some relief to the patients and their family members who often wait outside various wards. Earlier the SSKM Hospital had come up with the same idea of playing music inside the hospital complex.
According to the sources in the NRS Medical College and Hospital, the music will only be played outside the hospital wards.
The music will not only create a different ambience inside the hospital complex but it will also help the patients to overcome the monotony. The family members of the patients who wait outside various wards can enjoy the music. SSKM Hospital started this idea to provide some sort of relief to the people visiting the hospital.
