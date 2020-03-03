NRS infant death: Hospital authorities submit report

Kolkata: The NRS Medical College and Hospital authorities have submitted a primary report on the death of two infants to the state Health department saying that the victims might have died following an infection.



In the report, the 3-member probe committee constituted by the hospital mentioned that the infection might have been caused after the surgical threads used during the surgery broke loose. It is yet to be determined if the surgical threads used in the surgery were of poor quality.

A few days ago, a 10-day-old baby boy had undergone anus surgery but the surgical threads used during the operation snapped. When the doctors stitched the injuries for the second time, the threads again snapped and this led to an infection. The baby eventually died at the hospital. The victim's family members alleged that poor quality of surgical threads had been used during the surgery.

The baby was born with imperforate anus and therefore the doctors at the hospital carried out the surgery for artificially creating an anus on February 25 and used surgical threads for stitching.

The family members alleged that the threads broke loose on repeated occasions and this led to his death. Imperforate anus is a birth defect that happens while the baby was growing in the womb.

This defect means that the baby has an improperly developed anus, and therefore can't pass stool normally from their rectum.

The family members of the patient lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities on the basis of which they have started a probe into the incident. After carrying out the probe, hospital authorities found that infection led to the death of the patient and poor quality threads might have triggered the infection, apprehends the probing committee. The committee is yet to submit the final report in this regard.

It was also alleged that some other patients who had undergone surgeries at the hospital recently developed infection after poor quality threads were used.

After the NRS Medical College incident came to light, the state Health department may carry out a probe to determine the quality of the surgical threads that are supplied to various hospitals and medical colleges across Bengal.