NRS Hospital to start separate Covid ward

Kolkata: NRS Medical College and Hospital is the first government-run hospital in the city that has decided to open a separate Covid ward.

The hospital will initially offer 110 beds exclusively for the treatment of Covid patients, which would be operational within the next seven days. The decision was taken during an urgent meeting conducted by the Rogi Kalyan Samity of the hospital on Tuesday.

"We had an urgent meeting on Tuesday and have decided to offer 110 beds for Covid patients. It was informed to the Chief Minister and also to the Health department. We will start the separate ward within 7 days", Dr Sen said. He further added that NRS is the first medical college which voluntarily announced the move.

It may be mentioned here that there has been a demand from a section for the past few days for opening separate Covid wards in all the medical colleges and government hospitals as COVID infection is on the rise across the state. Private COVID hospitals in the state are running out of beds. The dedicated COVID beds in non-Covid hospitals have also been filled up.

"The chest building (including OPD), dermatology (male & female ward) and ground floor of orthopedic (female) ward may be converted into a total 110 Covid beds (80 in chest, 18 in dermatology and 12 in orthopedic female ward). Moreover, 4 RCU beds in chest building may be utilized for the critically ill Covid patients," resolution taken by NRS says.