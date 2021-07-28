NRS Hospital saves life of elderly with hole on aorta

KOLKATA: NRS Medical College and Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to a 56-year-old man from South 24-Parganas who had developed a hole on his aorta and blood started clotting.



Sankar Das, the patient and a resident of a remote village, Moukhali in Sundarbans, had been under tremendous abdominal pain for more than one month and hence he consulted some local doctors.

Initially, it was thought that the patient might have been suffering from kidney stone or gallbladder issues.

The family members of the patient finally took him to the medicine department of the NRS Medical College. After initial examination, the patient was shifted to the cardiac surgery department.

After clinical examinations, the doctors at the hospital found that a hole had been created on his aorta and as a result blood is clotting.

The doctors decided to remove the clotted portion and it would be repaired by installing a stent on the affected areas. A team of doctors was constituted. Dr Subhabrata Banerjee and Dr Paresh Banerjee were in the team.

The surgery was conducted on the patient on July 12 and it lasted for over two hours. The hospital had arranged the stent on the patient on an emergency basis.

According to the doctors this can happen if the patient receives any blow on his/her chest.

Das, however, claimed that nothing of that sort occurred to him. The patient was released from the hospital on Monday.